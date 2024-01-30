Woman dies in Suffolk shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

Emergency communications received a call around 8:05 a.m. about a shooting injury. Police responded to the 2000 block of Mill Lake Road, in a neighborhood off Nansemond Parkway, where they found the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released suspect information or the woman’s identity.

Police encouraged anyone with information to submit a tip at p3tips.com or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com