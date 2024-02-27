Woman dies after teen family member puts her in chokehold during fight, Illinois cops say

A 26-year-old Illinois woman is dead following a fight with a teenage family member, officials told news outlets.

Police in Urbana responded to a call about an “unknown medical problem” shortly after noon on Feb. 25 from a home on the city’s east side, the department said in a news release. Officers arrived to find a woman “unresponsive” inside and a family member attempting “life saving measures,” police said.

Investigators later learned the woman had gotten into a fight with a 15-year-old who also lives at the home, according to police.

During the fight, the woman struck the teen with an unspecified “weapon,” investigators said. The struggle went to the floor and they began wrestling, and the teen put her in a chokehold until she fell unconscious, according to officers.

Police have not publicly identified the teenager but said he is a family member of the woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

However, she died in the hospital at about 1:50 a.m. Feb. 27, the Champaign County Coroner’s Office told WCIA and WICS. The office confirmed to WCIA that injuries from the fight caused her death.

The teen was interviewed by police and released to his mother, officials said.

Police have not said what charges, if any, will be brought in this case.

Urbana is roughly 130 miles southwest of Chicago.

