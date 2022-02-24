Woman dies after throat slit inside Bronx apartment by man who then cut his own throat in suicide bid: NYPD sources

A 24-year-old woman died after her throat was slit inside a Bronx apartment by a man who then cut his own throat in a bloody suicide attempt Thursday, police said.

Cops responding to a 911 call for an assault in progress found the woman bleeding from a deep cut to her throat inside the fifth-floor apartment on Arthur Ave. near E. 180th St. in Crotona about 7 a.m.

A 27-year-old man was lying near her, also with a slit throat, cops said. A bloody boxcutter lay nearby.

Medics rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the woman died. Her name was not immediately released.

Her suspected killer was expected to survive — and face criminal charges for the gruesome killing, police sources said.

Cops believe he slit her throat and then his own.

The relationship between the two was not immediately clear.