Woman dies after vehicle strikes house in downtown Frederick

Aug. 18—The driver of a minivan died after her vehicle crashed into a house in downtown Frederick early Wednesday, according to police.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Jefferson Street at about 1:45 a.m., police said in a news release. Police found a blue Dodge minivan had struck a house in the area of S. Jefferson and W. South streets. The house then caught fire, and the sole occupant of the vehicle became entrapped, authorities said.

The fire was extinguished and the driver was rescued and taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. The driver's identity is not being released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

One of the three people inside the house at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries, police said, while the other two were uninjured. One police officer responding to the scene suffered a minor injury, spokesman Allen Etzler said.

As of about 11:20 a.m., police said inspectors were on scene evaluating the building, which sustained significant damage to its front.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Officer Randy Lawson at 240-549-4461 or RLawson@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department's crime tip lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

