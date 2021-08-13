Woman dies after Wednesday hit-and-run

Aug. 13—DANVILLE — A 24-year-old woman finds herself facing charges of aggravated battery and reckless conduct after a Wednesday incident that has now left one woman dead.

Shawana S. Highler, 24, of Danville, was arrested and is being held at the Vermilion County Jail, according to a press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden Friday morning identified the victim as Donna L. Denson, 47.

Danville police responded at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Fowler Avenue and Edgewood Drive in reference to two victims who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival officers located the victims in the courtyard area of the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive. They were identified as being a Denson and an 18-year-old woman both from Danville. Both victims had several injuries from being struck by a vehicle and both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident revealed there had been an altercation between several people and the driver of the vehicle. During the investigation, officers spoke with witnesses and watched video surveillance of the incident. A review of the video shows the vehicle appeared to intentionally drive through the courtyard of Edgewood Drive where it strikes the victims and then leaves the scene.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and Highler a short time later, and she was taken into custody.

Danville Police were later notified by medical personnel that Denson had died of her injuries. The 18-year-old victim is currently still being treated for her injuries and is listed in stable condition.

This case is still pending further investigation and review by the Vermilion County States Attorney's Office for the filing of formal charges.

An autopsy for Denson had been scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.