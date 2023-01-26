A woman died Tuesday more than a week after being involved in a car crash in Tucson.

The woman was identified by Tucson police as Taylor Miller, 27.

Miller and an unidentified 48-year-old driver were stopped at a stop sign near North Chantilly Drive and East Fifth Street the evening of Jan. 14. The 48-year-old driver began making a left turn across the intersection when the Impala was hit by a Chevy Equinox headed eastbound, according to police.

Tucson fire personnel found Miller and the driver suffering from life-threatening injuries caused by the crash. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox was also taken to a hospital for evaluation, although no serious injuries were reported.

Officers from the Tucson police DUI unit determined neither driver involved in the wreck was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to police.

Failure of the Impala to correctly yield to the stop sign was cited as a contributing crash factor. Authorities were working to determine if speed was also a factor.

The unidentified Impala driver did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the wreck, police said.

The investigation remained active and no charges or citations were issued as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Tucson police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies a week after being involved in Tucson crash