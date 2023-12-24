Woman dies after weekend fire in a Highland apartment, according to the fire department.

One person is dead following a fire in an apartment building on Saturday.

The Highland Fire Department was called to a single-story, six-unit apartment complex at 2942 Herzog Lane shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Highland firefighters arrived to find a woman trapped inside Unit D, entered the apartment and rescued the woman, according to Highland Fire Chief Chris Straub.

The woman, who was not immediately named by officials, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to a release from the Highland Fire Department.

The apartment complex had a residential sprinkler system that was functioning properly, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The fire did not extend into the adjoining units, according to a Facebook post from the Highland Fire Department.

Highland was assisted by Highland-Pierron and St. Jacob fire departments, as well as paramedics from Highland EMS.

Further information was not immediately available.