Woman dies while being held in JSO custody

Early Sunday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit Detectives were notified of an inmate’s death at a nearby hospital.

According to JSO, the investigation revealed the dead inmate was Kiara J. Lapearl Reid.

Reid had been arrested on Jan. 31 for drug-related charges and was being housed at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

According to JSO, correction officers conducted their rounds and they noticed the inmate in distress.

Read: Man found dead inside home in the Spring Park neighborhood

A medical emergency was called in and rescue efforts began until the arrival of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The inmate was transported to a local medical facility where JSO says JFRD pronounced her deceased shortly thereafter.

The inmate has been identified as:

Read: JSO: Teenage girl shot after a dozen bullets fired from outside Northwest Jacksonville home

Name: Kiara J. Lapearl Reid

Age: 32

Race/Sex: Black/Female

Initial Arrest Date: January 31, 2024

Arrest Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Initial Case Number: 24-66026

Undetermined Case Number: 24-73343

Reid’s death is listed as undetermined pending the Medical Examiner’s Office’s determination on the cause of death. This continues to be an active investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘Do not sell:’ Jacksonville woman denied purchase of Black History books at local Target store

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.