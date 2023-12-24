Woman dies after wrong-way crash in Anoka County

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash Saturday after her car went into the opposite lane of traffic in Columbus, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a crash just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Drive Northeast and 141st Avenue Northeast. Authorities say a woman was driving northbound on Lake Drive Northeast when she entered the southbound lane. She then collided with a man driving in the southbound lane.

Lifesaving measures were taken on the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene, law enforcement said. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff's office says the incident is currently under investigation, and no further information was made available.