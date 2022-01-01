Woman dies in New Year's Eve shooting

Jan. 1—LAWRENCE — A woman is dead after a shooting in Lawrence Friday evening, police said in a statement on the department's Facebook page.

Police have not released the woman's age or name.

"This evening at approximately 5:10 pm, Lawrence Police responded to a report of shots fired in the Pearl Avenue area," police said in a statement posted online. "Upon arrival the responding units located a female suffering from an apparent gun shot wound.

"She was treated on scene by paramedics and EMT's from Lawrence General Hospital, and subsequently transported by ambulance to that facility where she succumbed to her injuries.

Lawrence Police Detectives and the Essex State Police Unit are still investigating the shooting.

Police added, "This is not believed to be a random act of violence."

This is a developing story. Check tomorrow's edition of The Sunday Eagle-Tribune for more details.