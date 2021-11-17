Woman digging through purse at Walmart accidentally fires gun, Massachusetts cops say

A woman digging through her purse at Walmart accidentally fired her gun, Massachusetts police said.

The 31-year-old woman, of Worcester, was in the checkout line of the Northborough store when she said her 9mm handgun went off unintentionally while she was with her toddler on Nov. 15, Northborough police said in a news release provided to McClatchy News.

When officers arrived, the bullet was recovered from the floor and they determined no one was struck from the accidental shooting.

The woman voluntarily surrendered her weapon, ammunition, purse and license to carry (LTC) a firearm, police said.

It is legal in the state to carry a firearm with an LTC or a firearm identification card, according to Massachusetts Firearms Laws.

“Clearly, this incident could have been a lot worse,” Northborough Police Lt. Brian Griffin told NBC Boston.

“The customers that were in there, when they heard the gun go off, they’re thinking panic, ‘What’s going on here?’” Griffin added.

Police said they notified the licensing authority “for purposes of review and possible revocation” of the woman’s handgun.

Additionally, since her child was there, the appropriate state agency was notified.

The woman is facing a charge of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building.