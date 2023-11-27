Woman digging for shark teeth rescued after excavation wall collapses

Florida rescue workers saved a woman who was trapped after a hunt for shark teeth went wrong, authorities said.

Personnel from the North Port Fire Rescue responded to a call Friday night regarding a person in Sarasota County with a suspected leg injury from a possible fall, the agency said in a Facebook post.

/ Credit: North Port Fire Rescue Facebook

When they arrived, they found a woman at the base of an excavation site where she had been digging for shark teeth, the agency said.

"The digging at the base caused the wall to collapse, briefly covering the victim completely," officials said.

The woman's friends were able to free her from underneath the pile before rescue officials arrived at the scene, rescue officials said.

North Port Fire Rescue, with the help of their Technical Rescue Team, used ropes and a Stokes basket to haul the woman up the 12-foot wall up to ground level, rescue officials said.

"The victim was alert and oriented during the time the rescue took place," rescue officials said.

The Sarasota County Fire Department also responded and helped fly the victim out to a local hospital for further care, according to officials.

