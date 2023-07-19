Woman who directed Jan. 6 rioters with bullhorn convicted on federal charges

A Pennsylvania woman accused of directed Jan. 6 rioters into the Capitol building with a bullhorn was found guilty on federal charges.

Rachel Marie Powell, 41, was convicted of all charges brought against her, including eight felonies and one misdeamonor related to her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. announced Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth heard testimony without a jury, and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17.

Obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, entering a restricted area with a weapon and engaging in violence on Capitol grounds were all among her charges. According to evidence presented by the government, Powell was seen at the Capitol that day directing people on how to breach the building using a bullhorn.

Video footage also shows Powell giving detailed instructions on the layout of the building after individuals asked questions like, “what’s the floor plan?” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Officials added that in other video footage Powell could be heard saying, “coordinate together if you are going to take this building” and saying that they “have another window to break.”

Court documents state that numerous videos and images show Powell at the Capitol on Jan. 6, including some moments where she used a large pipe to breach the building. The footage also reveals that she entered through the West Terrace exterior door with a crowd of rioters at about 2:41 p.m. that day, the office noted.

Powell was arrested in February 2021, shortly after she gave an interview with The New Yorker magazine, where she admitted to using the bullhorn to direct people at the Capitol.

“Listen, if somebody doesn’t help and direct people, then do more people die?” she said at the time when asked about her conduct that day. “That’s all I’m going to say about that. I can’t say anymore. I need to talk to an attorney.”

More than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol. More than 350 people were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

