Woman disappears after leaving Gwinnett County Jail, police say
Authorities are looking for a woman who disappeared in late August.
Gwinnett County police said they are looking for 20-year-old Maury-Ange Martinez, who was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 21.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police believe Martinez could be in Woodstock or Marietta.
Martinez is five foot four inches tall and weighs about a hundred pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.
TRENDING STORIES:
Report reveals new details of horrific crash that killed 5 metro Atlanta teenagers
Fulton County Commissioner publicly condemned for having sex with subordinate in her office
Man accused of breaking into more than 400 vehicles across metro Atlanta captured, police say
Police added that Martinez has multiple tattoos, including a snake on her sternum with wording on both sides of her rib area.
Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: