Woman disappears after leaving Gwinnett County Jail, police say

Authorities are looking for a woman who disappeared in late August.

Gwinnett County police said they are looking for 20-year-old Maury-Ange Martinez, who was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail at 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Police believe Martinez could be in Woodstock or Marietta.

Martinez is five foot four inches tall and weighs about a hundred pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police added that Martinez has multiple tattoos, including a snake on her sternum with wording on both sides of her rib area.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

