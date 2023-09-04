Woman disappears while on her way to work, Clayton County police say

Authorities are looking for a woman who disappeared while on her way to work.

Clayton County police said they are looking for 32-year-old Sara Bell, last seen in the 5200 block of Norman Blvd in College Park at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Bell’s family told police she would work at the Waffle House on Old National Hwy when she disappeared.

She is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 186 pounds. Bell was last seen wearing a black Waffle House shirt, pants, shoes, and a pink book bag.

Anyone with information regarding Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

