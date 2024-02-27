Woman discovers $135,000 lottery win several months later

A Washington woman forgot about a lottery ticker she bought from a vending machine and only realized months later that she had won $135,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Washington woman bought a lottery ticket from a vending machine but didn't realize until months later that it was a $135,000 winner.

The Lynnwood woman, identified as M.B., told Washington's Lottery officials she bought her Hit 5 ticket from a vending machine at her local Fred Meyer store while picking up groceries for dinner.

M.B. said it wasn't until several months later that her husband reminded her to check the ticket, so she scanned it at a vending machine and received the instructions: "See Lottery Regional Office."

The machine gave her a printed receipt specifying that she had won $135,000.

M.B. said her winnings will allow her to live debt-free.