Woman discovers human skull near Alder Lake

A human skull was found in a wooded area north of Alder Lake.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call around 9 a.m. on Monday that human remains were found. Deputies went to the caller’s home, who showed them a picture of the skull and gave them the location of where she saw it.

Deputies went to a wooded area, north of Alder Lake, and found the skull. Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene. Detectives were able to find more of the remains next to the skull.

The medical examiner’s office took custody of the remains and is helping to identify the person. The cause and manner of death are still unknown.

The sheriff’s office said they will provide updates when they have more information.