Woman discovers money and safe missing from home

Nov. 25—An intruder is believed to have entered an elderly woman's home in Baldwin County recently and stolen a small safe and a large amount of cash.

As of Friday, no one had been arrested in connection with the case.

The theft happened sometime between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, according to an incident report filed by Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lt. Brandon Towe.

The deputy said the woman reported the thefts shortly after she went to retrieve some cash from her fireproof safe and discovered it was missing.

Also missing was a large sum of cash as well as a book of blank checks from Magnolia Bank.

Towe said the theft victim informed him that her husband had been in and out of the hospital recently, and no one had been home.

The woman also mentioned that she had not seen any sign of forced entry into the residence. She also said the back door of the residence was sometimes left open.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.