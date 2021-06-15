Woman displays gun during confrontation at Vancouver Mall

Becca Robbins, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

Jun. 14—A woman pointed a gun at a family in the Vancouver Mall during a heated argument last week, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Video of the altercation posted on social media had more than 40 million views as of Monday afternoon.

Vancouver police was called to the mall just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured, and police later determined the gun was unloaded.

The teenagers in the two families have a history of fighting, according to police. The woman told police she pulled the gun to protect her daughters from being attacked.

In videos, the girls can be seen screaming at each other while their mothers held them back or stood in front of them.

Mall security separated the families, and Vancouver police contacted everyone involved, the department said.

Vancouver police referred a charge of displaying a firearm against the woman with the gun to the Vancouver City Attorney's Office.

According to mall management, security responded within 20 seconds of the woman displaying the gun.

Recommended Stories

  • Baltimore man steals ambulance to drive himself to hospital, police say

    The 38-year-old driver was having a "medical crisis," police said. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

  • Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship

    There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. After facing threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, and now the potential of new punishments in certain states, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early. The once quiet job of election administration has become a political minefield thanks to the baseless claims of widespread fraud that continue to be pushed by many in the Republican Party.

  • Airbnb Announces Program to Foot the Bill for a Year of Living Nomadically

    The company is in search of 12 participants to live and travel around the world for 12 months

  • SCOTUS seeks Biden views on admissions dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delayed a key case on affirmative action by asking President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a challenge to Harvard University's consideration of race in undergraduate student admissions. The case, should it be taken up by the court, would give the court's 6-3 conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies used to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students on American campuses. The action by the court signals the interest of at least some of the nine justices in considering an appeal brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, of a lower court ruling that upheld Harvard's program. The lawsuit accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants in violation of a landmark 1964 federal civil rights law. Students for Fair Admissions has said its members include Asian American applicants rejected by Harvard. Harvard declined to comment, but has previously said that the number of Black and Hispanic students at the prestigious university would drop by nearly half if its affirmative action program were to be struck down. Lawyers for Harvard said it considers race "only in a flexible and non-mechanical way" and does not automatically favor certain races in deciding which students to accept.

  • ‘Ghost Gun’ Company Got $400K Government Bailout—During Federal Probe

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyLast December, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raided a Dayton, Nevada, company called Polymer80. The 10-year-old firm sells complete “Buy Build Shoot” kits, which come with all the necessary parts needed to make your own gun—except serial numbers.These so-called almost-guns are also known as “ghost guns” because they’re untraceable. Attractive to criminals for their anonymity, Polymer80 guns have been used in “hundreds of

  • New Book ‘Blackface’ Examines Hollywood’s Painful, Enduring Ties to Racist Performances

    Conversations about Blackface, when white people darken their skin to perform exaggerated versions of nonwhite characters, often centers on the historical when it comes to the media’s role in perpetuating the racist act. In some cases, historical means the minstrels of 19th century theater, silent films, or the more recent history of satire like Robert […]

  • I Played Brie Larson on Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road and It Was Chaos

    The Nintendo ambassador opens up about her history with the series while driving the game’s hardest course.

  • Biden Claims GOP Is ‘Vastly Diminished’ and ‘Fractured’ after Capitol Riot

    President Biden on Monday claimed the Republican party is “vastly diminished in numbers” after the January 6 Capitol riot and expressed disappointment in GOP senators who "know better" than to vote against an investigation into the riot but are "worried about being primaried.”

  • Micah Parsons is beating his new Dallas Cowboys teammates in chess

    Micah Parsons has been learning from the vets with the Cowboys, but he's also taking no prisoners in chess matches.

  • Kristen Bell's daughter's 'threatening notes' are the funniest things you'll see today

    Don't eat Delta's cookies — or else!

  • This North Carolina city ranks among best in nation to find a job, new report finds

    Job and salary growth helped the area earn a spot on the list, results show.

  • Bystanders lifted an SUV off an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a drunk driver while riding a bike, police say

    Police said the boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a local news report.

  • Depression could turn into Tropical Storm Bill, forecasters say. Other systems brewing

    Tropical Depression Two, which formed off the coast of North Carolina Monday morning, is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Bill as it moves away from the United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Asian Americans are still viewed as ‘forever foreign.’ That’s keeping them out of the C-suite, this professor says

    'You have to recognize this as racism,' says Margaret Chin, author of the book 'Stuck: Why Asian Americans Don't Reach the Top of the Corporate Ladder.'

  • Mercedes-AMG's six-cylinder GT 4-Door gets V8-like looks and an extra seat

    Mercedes-AMG has given the GT 4-Door a round of light updates to help it fend off the Porsche Panamera, its crosstown rival. The visual changes made to the former are small; the most noteworthy update is that customers who order one are able to request the same front end as the more powerful (and more expensive) V8-powered models. AMG also added three colors to the palette called Spectral Blue Metallic, Spectral Blue Mango, and Cashmere White Mango; the last two feature a matte finish.

  • L.A. County Reports 5 New Covid-19 Deaths And 191 New Positive Cases – Sunday Update

    SUNDAY: On Sunday, the LA County Department of Public Health reported 5 new deaths from Covid-19 and 191 new positive cases. At time of reporting, 221 people in the County are hospitalized with Covid-19. Public Health Reports 5 New Deaths and 191 New Positive Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/ul5VwRJvBu for more. […]

  • Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, prompt Palestinian 'Day of Rage'

    Far-right Israeli groups will march in and around East Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that risks igniting tensions with Palestinians in the contested city and rekindling violence between Israel and Gaza militants. Assailing the march as a "provocation", Palestinian factions have called for a "Day of Rage" in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas have warned of renewed hostilities if it goes ahead.

  • Live updates Monday: Murdaugh friend says ‘justice will be served’ in SC; state, police mum

    Today marks one week since Paul Murdaugh and his mom Maggie were found shot to death. Here’s the latest on the case.

  • A Humpback Whale Almost Accidentally Swallowed a Human

    For once, can we consider the whale's side of the story?

  • 25 corporations marking Pride donated over $10m to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians – study

    CVS Health, AT&T, Walmart and Comcast among companies that supported anti-LGBTQ+ candidates, Popular Information reports The study found that CVS supported sponsors of anti-trans legislation in Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee, through its corporate political action committee. Photograph: Richard Drew/AP June is Pride month, and many US corporations are advertising their support for the LGBTQ+ community. A new study, however, has found that 25 companies otherwise eager to wave the rainbow fla