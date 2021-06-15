Woman displays gun during confrontation at Vancouver Mall

Jun. 14—A woman pointed a gun at a family in the Vancouver Mall during a heated argument last week, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Video of the altercation posted on social media had more than 40 million views as of Monday afternoon.

Vancouver police was called to the mall just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured, and police later determined the gun was unloaded.

The teenagers in the two families have a history of fighting, according to police. The woman told police she pulled the gun to protect her daughters from being attacked.

In videos, the girls can be seen screaming at each other while their mothers held them back or stood in front of them.

Mall security separated the families, and Vancouver police contacted everyone involved, the department said.

Vancouver police referred a charge of displaying a firearm against the woman with the gun to the Vancouver City Attorney's Office.

According to mall management, security responded within 20 seconds of the woman displaying the gun.