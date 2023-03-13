Woman in distress leads deputies to find stash of drugs and six kids in Merced County home

A Merced County man was arrested on several felony drug charges and children were removed from a home after deputies responded to a report of a person in need, according to authorities.

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home in the 3700 block of Hatch Road on the northeast outskirts of Merced, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. While paramedics treated the woman, deputies found a baggie containing fentanyl cubes and a baggie with cocaine in plain view, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said 27-year-old Elias Anaya was at the home and the woman is believed to be his sister. According to Britton, authorities believe the woman may have ingested narcotics prior to becoming unresponsive.

Detectives served a search warrant on the property and found 1,700 counterfeit M/30 pills laced with fentanyl, 79 Xanax/Alprazolam pills, 300 sleeping pills, 51 grams of colored fentanyl, 127 grams of rainbow fentanyl and 19 grams of white fentanyl. Detectives also found 29 grams of Mexican white heroin, 73 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of ephedrine, 41 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 85 grams of black tar heroin, 170 grams of an unknown powder, 32 grams of THC oil, 36 grams of concentrated cannabis wax and 240 pounds of processed marijuana, according to the release.

Authorities said that in addition to the narcotics, detectives found receipts for narcotic purchases, inventory sheets, cash, 10 cases of illegal fireworks, ammunition and an unregistered firearm. The sheriff’s office said that since the narcotics were located throughout the home and in full access to children, Child Protective Services was notified and six children were removed from the home. According to Britton, it is unknown if the children have been turned over to family.

The illegal fireworks were taken by the Merced County Fire Department. Anaya was arrested by detectives and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of various charges including felony possession/purchase for sale controlled substance over six ounces, illegal transportation/sale/furnish six ounces of controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale cocaine over six ounces and possession of narcotic controlled substance with a super strike, according to jail records.

Story continues

He remained in custody Monday in lieu of $1.1 million bond.

Authorities said the woman is expected to make a full recovery.