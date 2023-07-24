Woman disturbed to see neighbor peeping into her window on home security camera

Security video captured an accused “peeping Tom” in the act, not once, but twice!

Police in Cobb County say the man targeted his neighbor.

Imagine relaxing inside your home and all of a sudden you get a security alert on your phone.

You open the alert and see someone outside your home staring right at you.

That’s exactly what a woman told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that happened to her.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man walking down some steps. He stops, bends over and stares.

The woman doesn’t want to be identified on tv because she doesn’t feel safe.

Her neighbor, Evan Fletcher, is charged with being a peeping Tom on two different occasions.

A security system notification alerted her to the disturbing moment.

“The second I got the notification I opened it up and I look and I’m watching him watch me,” she said. “And I called my roommate and I’m like ‘come upstairs right now.’ We just turned the lights on and he ran and we called the cops.”

Investigators say Fletcher showed back up again.

In the video, you can see him walk down the back steps, pull out his phone and turn the flashlight on.

In another clip, Fletcher walks up the deck steps that lead to the upper level of the home where the living room is.

“He took that chair and set it in front of the door as if he was sitting in and looking. But because of the time stamp on the videos, we could see that he just set the chair and then went around and stared and watched,” the victim said.

Fletcher is accused of showing up at the home several times.

But he was only captured when the security cameras were working.

“Each time it’s been something different whether it’s unscrewing light bulbs, taking screens off of doors, or just jiggling door handles. It seems like he’s showing us he can get inside but he hasn’t,” she said. “I think he has kind of a sick mind.”

Fletcher turned himself into police last week.

He was released on the same day.

The victim has concerns about how quickly he was released on felony charges.

