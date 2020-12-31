A woman ditched city life to spend 5 years living alone in a Utah ghost town where there's no running water

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Cisco Ghost Town
Eileen Muza and her dog Rima. Eileen Muza

  • A chat with a woman sitting next to her on a plane changed Eileen Muza's life forever.

  • Muza was headed to Utah on vacation when the woman suggested a pit stop at a funky little ghost town.

  • Muza visited the ghost town and became so enamored by it that she ended up buying it.

  • She traded life in Chicago for living alone in Cisco, Utah, which has no running water, and summers that are as brutally hot as winters are freezing.

  • She's been fixing up the place bit by bit, and launched a thriving artist's residency in town last year.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

When Eileen Muza, 36, awoke one morning to the sound of a crying baby her first reaction was that she must be hallucinating - or hearing ghosts.

That's because Muza lives in Cisco, a ghost town without running water located in the Utah desert, entirely by herself.

Eileen Muza, a visual artist and floriculturist, traded Chicago for Cisco in 2015 and hasn't looked back

Cisco Ghost Town
Rima in the log cabin Muza refurbished and lives in. Eileen Muza

A casual plane conversation changed the trajectory of Muza's life, leading her to the tiny abandoned town, which was built in the 1880s as a railroad service station, and was once home to hundreds.

She was on a plane to Utah for vacation when the lady sitting next to her mentioned Cisco as a fun stop on the way to Canyonlands National Park, where Muza was headed.

Muza not only visited Cisco - she bought it.

Cisco Ghost Town
Muza described Cisco as looking like "a scattering of trash that has been thrown out of a car window into a field." Eileen Muza

"A suggestion can change the course of someone's life, which is definitely what happened to me," she told Insider.

"She's changed a lot of people's lives," Muza added, speaking of the woman she met on her flight. 

When Muza first visited Cisco she said she was scared, unsure about whether the town was actually abandoned. She said some of the structures looked sort of new, and that she spotted a satellite dish: unusual considering the town was mostly abandoned by the 1970s, when Interstate 70 was built nearby.

Cisco has garnered a few mentions in pop culture. The town made a cameo in films like "Vanishing Point" and "Thelma and Louise," and Johnny Cash recorded a song named "Cisco Clifton's Filling Station" in 1967.

Cisco Ghost Town
Cisco was once a bustling town with hundreds of residents. Eileen Muza

Muza described Cisco as looking like "a scattering of trash that has been thrown out of a car window into a field."

There's a handful of dilapidated structures, dozens of derelict shacks, broken-down cars, a small former post office, an old school bus, and a '70s Winnebago.

There's electricity and Wi-Fi now, but no running water; Muza says she collects rainwater and has a solar shower.

Long after she returned home, Muza said she couldn't stop thinking about the tiny town - so she bought it

Cisco Ghost Town
"I don't want to re-create an Old West town," Muza said. Eileen Muza

"You know when you travel and something strikes you? I went home and just kept on thinking about this place and wondering about it," she said. "I found it really strange that all this stuff would just be left here - there's a ton of stuff here. Why would everybody just leave? And that's what it looks like, people just up and left."

Unable to shake Cisco, she found the owner of the land it sits on and bought it.

While Muza sidesteps questions of how much land for how much money, she told High Country News it cost her around as much as a used car.

Cisco Ghost Town
The old post office is a remnant of busier days in Cisco. Eileen Muza

"I was always surprised that no one else has done this. To me, it seemed really obvious," she said about buying the abandoned town.

"I guess that's the difference between me and everybody else that comes here because I certainly wasn't the first one to visit," she said. "I'll always try something rather than not, otherwise it'll drive me crazy."

Despite Cisco being a private property with ample warning signs, Muza said she's surprised by how many people wander through town (the crying baby mentioned earlier was part of a group of tourists). 

While she doesn't mind visitors that are respectful and ask permission to take pictures, she says many engage in what she calls a "ghost town narrative" in which they think they can do whatever they want, like break windows because they see broken windows, or break into some of the buildings she's clearly fixed up that sometimes friends are living in.

Muza has been refurbishing the town bit by bit since 2015, transforming it into an artist's residency

Cisco Ghost Town
Muza likes to work with materials already found on-site. Eileen Muza

Muza said that she wasn't really all that handy before taking on this project, but that she's since probably fixed, replaced, or built pretty much anything a person can in a house, from putting in windows to installing a stove. She's currently renovating a trailer and building a sauna.

"That's how you learn right? Immersion school," she said, adding that she just figured it out along the way since she didn't have electricity or internet at first.

"There's something really freeing about looking at a project and knowing that you can't make it any worse, you can only do something good, or creative," she said.

Cisco Ghost Town
Winters in the Utah desert can be brutally cold. Eileen Muza

Muza said that as an artist, all she could see was the town's potential, and the many materials she could work with.

While she said that Cisco "has been looted a million times over" and filled with unwanted trash people left behind, to her that stuff is the jackpot.

"I don't want to re-create an Old West town, I'm not interested in making a set for a movie or something. I'm more interested in building the things that are around and have some kind of presence," she said, adding that she loves the history everything in Cisco seems to have.

Muza has a PO Box onsite, and can even get Amazon packages delivered, which is a big plus since the nearest towns, Moab, Utah, and Grand Junction, Colorado, are each about an hour away. Thanks to the distance as well as the coronavirus pandemic, she tries to limit her grocery runs to once a month.

Muza has not been alone in her ghost town much as her artist's residency, called Home of the Brave, has taken off lately

Cisco Ghost Town
The artist launched her residency, Home of the Brave, in 2019. Eileen Muza

Since launching Home of the Brave in 2019, Muza has had a rotating cast of artists stay with her, as well as friends who use the space for their work.

"I don't want to say that I can't keep people away, but it's rare that I get time alone," she said. "I have to actually leave Cisco if I want to be alone. And that's great. That means the thing that I'm doing is working, it's drawing a lot of people."

Cisco Ghost Town
Muza keeps busy with project after project. Eileen Muza

The residency welcomes two artists for a month each per year, providing them with groceries, art supplies, and a $500 stipend, paid for by the $20 fee they charge applicants. Runners-up get invited for three weeks without a stipend, an offer Muza said has yet to be refused.

While 2020 artists were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, currently, applications for a May 2021 residency are open through February 14.

Besides having a distraction-free space to get work done, Muza hopes visitors get a new perspective on life, from how many resources, such as water, they use in their-day-today lives, to "learning how to live outside in a way." 

Muza has learned a lot in her 5 years in Cisco

Cisco Ghost Town
"You become more confident as a person when you're comfortable with yourself," Muza said. Eileen Muza

"Learning to be comfortable with myself is probably the most valuable thing that I've learned out here. Because from there you lose a lot of fear," she said. "There's a lot of anxiety around social things and approval. You become more confident as a person when you're comfortable with yourself without the approval of others." 

She said she was initially scared, and unsure whether she had made the right choice in buying Cisco, but filled her days with work.

"I had to keep telling myself, 'just because there's no one here right now doesn't necessarily mean that there never will be. Just because I'm alone right now doesn't mean I'll be alone forever,'" she said. "You can only be afraid for so long. Eventually you just get tired of it. Eventually you have to sleep, and then you realize no ax murderer showed up." 

"I knew that if I wanted to, I could always leave," she said.

Five years in, however, it looks like Muza doesn't plan on it.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Pfizer "will review all available information on this case and all reports of any confirmed diagnosis following vaccination," the drug maker said in a statement to Reuters. "Based on our Phase 3 safety and efficacy study, the vaccine provides some protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose and substantially boosted after the second dose, supporting the need for a 2-dose vaccination series", it said. Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.

  • China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage

    China accused the U.S. of staging a show of force by sailing two Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning. The Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” in accordance with international law. China’s Defense Ministry called the move a “show of force” and a provocation that “sent the wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence forces’ and seriously endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait area.”

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

    Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable?

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK

    As Northern Ireland's unionists prepare to celebrate 100 years since the state's creation cemented their place in the United Kingdom, post-Brexit trade barriers are triggering their deepest fears: being cut off from Britain and pushed towards a united Ireland. The British-run region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists seek to retain the status quo. Nearly 23 years after a 1998 peace deal ended three decades of confrontation between the Irish Republican Army, pro-British "loyalist" paramilitaries and the British military, it is customs declarations and phytosanitary certifications that are now the focus of unionist angst.

  • Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

    President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presidency neared, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule. Upon his return, Trump released a video message over Twitter to underscore his administration’s work on the vaccine, economic stimulus checks and America’s “grit, strength and tenacity” in the face of challenges.

  • Don't blame Sharia for Islamic extremism -- blame colonialism

    Warning that Islamic extremists want to impose fundamentalist religious rule in American communities, right-wing lawmakers in dozens of U.S. states have tried banning Sharia, an Arabic term often understood to mean Islamic law. These political debates – which cite terrorism and political violence in the Middle East to argue that Islam is incompatible with modern society – reinforce stereotypes that the Muslim world is uncivilized. They also reflect ignorance of Sharia, which is not a strict legal code. Sharia means “path” or “way”: It is a broad set of values and ethical principles drawn from the Quran – Islam’s holy book – and the life of the Prophet Muhammad. As such, different people and governments may interpret Sharia differently. Still, this is not the first time that the world has tried to figure out where Sharia fits into the global order. In the 1950s and 1960s, when Great Britain, France and other European powers relinquished their colonies in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, leaders of newly sovereign Muslim-majority countries faced a decision of enormous consequence: Should they build their governments on Islamic religious values or embrace the European laws inherited from colonial rule? The big debateInvariably, my historical research shows, political leaders of these young countries chose to keep their colonial justice systems rather than impose religious law. Newly independent Sudan, Nigeria, Pakistan and Somalia, among other places, all confined the application of Sharia to marital and inheritance disputes within Muslim families, just as their colonial administrators had done. The remainder of their legal systems would continue to be based on European law. To understand why they chose this course, I researched the decision-making process in Sudan, the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from the British, in 1956.In the national archives and libraries of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, and in interviews with Sudanese lawyers and officials, I discovered that leading judges, politicians and intellectuals actually pushed for Sudan to become a democratic Islamic state. They envisioned a progressive legal system consistent with Islamic faith principles, one where all citizens – irrespective of religion, race or ethnicity – could practice their religious beliefs freely and openly.“The People are equal like the teeth of a comb,” wrote Sudan’s soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Hassan Muddathir in 1956, quoting the Prophet Muhammad, in an official memorandum I found archived in Khartoum’s Sudan Library. “An Arab is no better than a Persian, and the White is no better than the Black.” Sudan’s post-colonial leadership, however, rejected those calls. They chose to keep the English common law tradition as the law of the land. Why keep the laws of the oppressor?My research identifies three reasons why early Sudan sidelined Sharia: politics, pragmatism and demography.Rivalries between political parties in post-colonial Sudan led to parliamentary stalemate, which made it difficult to pass meaningful legislation. So Sudan simply maintained the colonial laws already on the books. There were practical reasons for maintaining English common law, too. Sudanese judges had been trained by British colonial officials. So they continued to apply English common law principles to the disputes they heard in their courtrooms. Sudan’s founding fathers faced urgent challenges, such as creating the economy, establishing foreign trade and ending civil war. They felt it was simply not sensible to overhaul the rather smooth-running governance system in Khartoum.The continued use of colonial law after independence also reflected Sudan’s ethnic, linguistic and religious diversity.Then, as now, Sudanese citizens spoke many languages and belonged to dozens of ethnic groups. At the time of Sudan’s independence, people practicing Sunni and Sufi traditions of Islam lived largely in northern Sudan. Christianity was an important faith in southern Sudan. Sudan’s diversity of faith communities meant that maintaining a foreign legal system – English common law – was less controversial than choosing whose version of Sharia to adopt. Why extremists triumphedMy research uncovers how today’s instability across the Middle East and North Africa is, in part, a consequence of these post-colonial decisions to reject Sharia. In maintaining colonial legal systems, Sudan and other Muslim-majority countries that followed a similar path appeased Western world powers, which were pushing their former colonies toward secularism. But they avoided resolving tough questions about religious identity and the law. That created a disconnect between the people and their governments.In the long run, that disconnect helped fuel unrest among some citizens of deep faith, leading to sectarian calls to unite religion and the state once and for all. In Iran, Saudi Arabia and parts of Somalia and Nigeria, these interpretations triumphed, imposing extremist versions of Sharia over millions of people.In other words, Muslim-majority countries stunted the democratic potential of Sharia by rejecting it as a mainstream legal concept in the 1950s and 1960s, leaving Sharia in the hands of extremists.But there is no inherent tension between Sharia, human rights and the rule of law. Like any use of religion in politics, Sharia’s application depends on who is using it – and why.Leaders of places like Saudi Arabia and Brunei have chosen to restrict women’s freedom and minority rights. But many scholars of Islam and grassroots organizations interpret Sharia as a flexible, rights-oriented and equality-minded ethical order. Religion and the law worldwideReligion is woven into the legal fabric of many post-colonial nations, with varying consequences for democracy and stability.After its 1948 founding, Israel debated the role of Jewish law in Israeli society. Ultimately, Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and his allies opted for a mixed legal system that combined Jewish law with English common law. In Latin America, the Catholicism imposed by Spanish conquistadors underpins laws restricting abortion, divorce and gay rights.And throughout the 19th century, judges in the U.S. regularly invoked the legal maxim that “Christianity is part of the common law.” Legislators still routinely invoke their Christian faith when supporting or opposing a given law. Political extremism and human rights abuses that occur in those places are rarely understood as inherent flaws of these religions. When it comes to Muslim-majority countries, however, Sharia takes the blame for regressive laws – not the people who pass those policies in the name of religion.Fundamentalism and violence, in other words, are a post-colonial problem – not a religious inevitability. For the Muslim world, finding a system of government that reflects Islamic values while promoting democracy will not be easy after more than 50 years of failed secular rule. But building peace may demand it.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * What Sharia means: 5 questions answered * How Islamic law can take on ISIS * Trump’s travel ban is just one of many US policies that legalize discrimination against MuslimsMark Fathi Massoud has received fellowships from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the American Council of Learned Societies, the Andrew Mellon Foundation, Fulbright-Hays, and the University of California. Any views expressed here are the author's responsibility.

  • Philanthropist charged with murder for hit-and-run that killed two children

    Rebecca Grossman could face up to 34 years to life in prison if convicted

  • Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their “stimmy” checks are

    Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way.

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

    A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters. Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches (0.30 meters to 0.46 meters) of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches (0.13 meters) predicted for western Oklahoma by Thursday. Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.

  • Covid rulebreakers have 'blood on their hands' and are to blame for increasing pressure on hospitals

    Covid deniers and those who refuse to wear face masks have “blood on their hands” a leading consultant has said as the number of deaths continued to surge. Professor Hugh Montgomery, a consultant at University College Hospital in London, said people who failed to follow the rules were “killing people” without even realising it. He said he was extremely angry with some members of the public, insisting that if they wore masks and washed their hands as instructed the virus would not be as bad as it is. His comments came as the latest figures showed there had been a further 964 Covid-19 deaths. Professor Montgomery said: “We can't blame the Government, we can't blame the Tier system. This is people behaving badly. “I'm just very angry about this. If we were wearing masks, washing hands, this virus would not be as it is. Anyone who doesn't wear their mask – they have blood on their hands. “They are spreading this virus, then other people will spread it and people will die. They won't know they've killed people, but they have.”

  • Feds probing whether Nashville bomber believed in lizard people conspiracy

    Investigators are aware of statements the suspect made about a conspiracy theory that powerful politicians and Hollywood figures are lizards who have extraterrestrial origins.

  • China reports first case of new coronavirus variant - CDC publication

    Countries around the world have cut off travel links to Britain to stop the spread of the new variant, which scientists have said is 40-70% more transmissible than the original virus. The variant was detected in a 23-year-old female student returning to China from Britain, who was tested in Shanghai on Dec. 14, according to the latest edition of China CDC Weekly published on Wednesday.

  • 'Irritated' Trump will skip his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party

    He's a thousand miles away, but President Trump can't escape the election results.Every year, Trump celebrates New Year's Eve at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, walking the red carpet surrounded by club members. But Trump has spent his holiday trip to Palm Beach "single-mindedly focused on the election results and the upcoming certification process in Congress," leading him to return to the White House before the ball drops this year, CNN reports.Throughout his Mar-a-Lago visit, Trump has "has been in an irritated mood" and "fumed about everything from the election outcome to first lady Melania Trump's renovations to his private quarters," multiple people who spoke with him tell CNN. Trump has also reportedly grown concerned that Iran could retaliate for his decision to kill its top general Qassem Soleimani; Trump ordered the Jan. 3 strike on Soleimani from Mar-a-Lago. That's potentially another reason Trump wants to get back to Washington, one person told CNN.Overall, Trump has largely been fixated on Jan. 6, when Congress, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will meet to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell CNN. Pence has reportedly made it clear to Trump that there's nothing he can do to overturn the results, but Trump still spent his Florida trip pushing senators to oppose the certification. Even so, there is a sign Trump has realized he's not going to be in the White House much longer: He's reportedly "polling" allies to determine whether he'll go to Biden's inauguration, CNN reports.The official White House schedule for Thursday confirmed Trump and the first lady would depart Florida for the White House at 11 a.m. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year Are pandemic relief checks making UBI inevitable? Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • Teen arrested after broad-daylight bike gang attack on SUV in New York City

    Police have asked for the public’s help identifying the other teens involved in the attack

  • No charges for police in death of 'boogaloo' movement martyr

    Maryland prosecutors on Thursday ruled out criminal charges against a police officer who fatally shot a man during a tactical team's predawn, no-knock raid on his family's home, a killing that galvanized a loose network of anti-government extremists this year. Duncan Socrates Lemp's family says the 21-year-old was sleeping in his bed next to his girlfriend when a Montgomery County police officer opened fire, but prosecutors concluded that Lemp pointed a rifle at the officer and posed a threat. Members of a tactical unit were serving the no-knock search warrant at the Lemp family’s home about 4:30 a.m. on March 12 when the officer fired five shots through a shattered window from outside, hitting Lemp all five times.