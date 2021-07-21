A woman ditched her clothes and went skinny-dipping. It wasn’t her pool, Florida cops say

Pro tip: While most people in Florida love cooling off in a pool, it’s better to swim in a place where you have permission.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a Port Charlotte resident returning from an afternoon doctor’s appointment came home to see a stranger in his pool.

Fun fact: The stranger was not only uninvited, but buck-naked.

“Imagine returning home to find a naked woman swimming in your pool. To top it off, she refuses to get out,” the agency posted o Facebook about Monday’s incident.

At first, the man only saw scattered clothes across the lanai, then spotted the nude trespasser,according to the sheriff’s office.

“We saw like a shirt and some shoes and a bag, you know, and like a couple denim shorts and a jacket,” the victim Jim Clark told WINK News. “Totally unreal, you know?”

When deputies arrived, the suspect was “hostile towards law enforcement demanding they leave her alone,” the report said.

The woman was then asked to get out of the pool and put some clothes on “several times,” which she eventually did. Deputies attempted to detain the suspect, who proceeded to resist, “pulling away and alerting them she would not be going anywhere,” said the report.

The alleged skinny-dipper was taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

The 42-year-old suspect, a resident of Port Charlotte, remained in custody Wednesday, charged with trespass in a structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence.