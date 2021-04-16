The woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain

Refinery29

In light of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, people are still being advised to practice social distancing and stay home if they can to help "flatten the curve." But between the pandemic and the ongoing sociopolitical unrest, the need for self care and rest is at an all-time high.Netflix is here to help.The streaming platforms houses thousands of television shows and films that span every genre — including a helpful selection of anti-racist content to teach you about why we're fighting so hard to change our world — for your viewing pleasure. Netflix shares the top ten projects being streamed worldwide each day on each user's homepage, and though we're clearly spoiled for choice, it looks like Netflix users are gravitating to the same few titles.If you're in need of a temporary escape, why not check out what the rest of the country is watching? Ahead, the 10 TV shows and movies that Netflix fans in the States are tuning in to right now. The Little RascalsA group of little kids run into big trouble as they prepare to compete in their local go-kart race.Ginny & GeorgiaA mother moves her children to a small new town in hopes of getting a fresh start, but the family can't seem to outrun their past.10. This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist The sudden disappearance of half a billion dollars worth of art launches an intense investigation into the most complicated art heist in modern history. 9. The SerpentThis series follows the manhunt for Charles Sobhraj, a conman and murderer on a crime spree in the 1970s.8. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and DawnThe Harper quadruplets may argue and fight every single day, but nothing could ever keep them from working together as a family.7. Who Killed Sara?When Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona) is finally released from jail after being falsely imprisoned for the murder of his sister Sara, he sets out to get even with the people who sent him behind bars. 6. CocomelonKeep your kids educated and entertained with this colorful series that will teach them everything from their ABCs to how to clean up after themselves at home.5. The Baker and the BeautyIn this U.S. adaptation of the popular Israeli comedy series, an international star and a Miami baker fall in love, but their relationship has the potential to completely upend both of their lives.4. The Circle A group of aspiring influencers compete to see who's most influential in this reality show that's Big Brother meets Catfish.3. Thunder Force Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star as two normal civilians who become superheroes thanks to a secret formula that gives people special abilities.2. Why Did You Kill Me?When her daughter is tragically murdered in a drive-by shooting, Belinda Lane turns to the internet to solve the cold case.1. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!Jamie Foxx stars as a bachelor whose life is turned upside down when his teenage daughter moves in with him full time.