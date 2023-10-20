Woman’s dog accidentally eats meth while on walk, she issues warning to other pet owners

A woman's leisure stroll with her dog took a turn for the worst after the dog found and ate methamphetamine and had to be taken to the vet.

Jen Hunt and her lab, Jagger, went for a walk along the Snoqualmie Valley Trail in King County, Washington on Sunday.

"He's a lab. He goes on a lot of trail walks about every day," Hunt told KING-TV, an NBC-affiliated TV station in Seattle. "He was a little ahead of me on the leash, went into the bushes grabbing at something."

Hunt noticed Jagger was eating something out of a to-go container, but didn't think much of it because she assumed he was eating leftover food, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When they got home, Jagger didn't want to get out of the car, which Hunt says is rare for him.

Scary situation: Rattlesnake bites worker at Cincinnati Zoo; woman hospitalized

Dog owner makes shocking discovery and issues warning

"Got him on the front porch and he kind of stood there for a while and started moving his head back and forth uncontrollably. We noticed that was really weird behavior," Hunt told KING-TV.

"He didn't want to get up so we figured, better take him to the vet," she said.

When they arrived at the vet, the staff told Hunt and her husband it looked like Jagger had ingested drugs.

"It kind of blew our minds when we heard that," Hunt told KING-TV. "They ran some tests. The tests came back positive for methamphetamine. I think it took a while for us to process what that actually meant."

Hunt says Jagger is slowly getting back to normal and wanted to share her story to prevent another family from experiencing this.

"People have been really appreciative to have that awareness and maybe, think twice about where they're taking their dogs. Be extra cautious and mindful when walking," Hunt told KING-TV.

Watch: Black bear takes casual stroll in Asheville, North Carolina, spooks tourists

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dog eats meth on a walk with owner leading to an emergency vet visit