Woman dog attack in University City

“She said, ‘I am dying.’”

A woman described a phone call from her mother, who was being mauled by two dogs Monday morning.

The dogs got away from their owner in University City and attacked the mother at the Mallard Glen apartments off West Mallard Creek Church Road, police said.

The victim’s daughter, Hanyange Yodi, told Channel 9 that her mother was on a walk when two Cane Corso mix dogs attacked her, too.

The mother called Yodi to tell her goodbye.

Yodi said she immediately drove to her mother’s home where she said the dogs started attacking her.

Neighbors intervened, which was what most likely saved the two women’s lives.

“I’m glad that our neighborhood saved our lives,” Yodi said. “Like everybody that came and helped us actually saved our lives.”

Yodi said her mother couldn’t speak and that doctors have said she won’t be able to walk anytime soon.

Animal control euthanized the dogs.

No charges have been filed.

