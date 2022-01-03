Woman and dog fatally shot inside Brooklyn smoke shop

A 36-year-old woman and her pit bull were fatally shot inside a Brooklyn smoke shop, police said Monday.

The gunman got out of a red car, flung open the door to the shop on Dekalb Ave. near Franklin Ave in Bedford-Stuyvesant and shot Jennifer Ynoa in the torso about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

He then shot her dog before speeding off in the car.

Ynoa stumbled outside and collapsed. Medics rushed her to Brooklyn Hospital but she could not be saved.

Her pit bull died at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ynoa was the intended target or why the gunman opened fire. The victim had no criminal history.

Ynoa lived in NYCHA’s Lafayette Gardens complex across the street from where she was killed.