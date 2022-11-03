Woman, dog fend off accused carjacking suspect arrested by Atlanta police

An Atlanta woman shares her harrowing story of fighting off an attempted carjacking. She was thrown to the ground, punched and bitten, and she is convinced the suspect was trying to kill her.

It happened in Buckhead on Sidney Marcus and Piedmont Road, where the victim stopped to let her dog out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“People need to know,” said Monae Lewis, who wants every woman to hear what happened to her in a Buckhead parking lot two weekends ago.

She had just gotten into her car with her dog Shadow when she heard a bang on the window.

“Next thing I know, my door just swung open and he literally pulled me out the car and started choking me. It wasn’t all the way around my throat. It was right here. That’s how I knew he was trying to kill me,” said Lewis through tears.

TRENDING STORIES:

She thought she was going to die until her Labrador pit bull mix dog named Shadow jumped out and bit her attacker.

“After Shadow had bit him, he let go of me for a second. When he let go of me, I got up and ran to the car to try and get my gun.”

But the fight wasn’t over.

The man attempted to drive off while still fighting with Lewis and crashed into trees in the process. Pictures show how her face was beaten, leaving her with black eyes, a broken eye socket, her hair torn out, and 14 bite marks on her back.

“He started punching me, and that when he started biting me to make me let go of the gun when he realized the punches were not doing anything,” said Lewis.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Eventually, police arrived, and the suspect, Jarius Anderson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery and hijacking of a motor vehicle. But Lewis is convinced her attacker wanted more than just her car.

Story continues

“I just want to know why, because I didn’t do anything. If he honestly wanted the car, he could’ve took the car,” said Lewis.

IN OTHER NEWS:



