Woman, dog hit and killed by vehicle on Central Coast highway

A pedestrian and her dog died early Saturday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 246, east of Via Juana, in Santa Ynez, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.

A woman and a small dog were hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, Safechuck said.

The 3400 block of Mission Drive, also known as Highway 246, remained closed in the area for a time Saturday morning while law enforcement officers investigated the incident.

The woman’s name, age and hometown have not been released, and were pending notification of family members.

CHP officers from the Buellton area were investigating the incident.