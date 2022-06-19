Woman’s dog stolen from her house, police believe her ex-boyfriend is the thief

Pennsylvania State police arrested a man that they believe stole his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

According to State Police, a 38 year old woman came home after work on Friday and noticed that her pit-bull, Saddie, was missing. The woman was staying on Old Pittsburgh Road in Wayne Township.

She told police that she then checked her doorbell camera to find out if it was her ex-boyfriend. Troopers say that footage showed the 46-year-old ex-boyfriend take a ladder and enter house through the second story.

Police say the camera footage later showed the man walking out of the house with the dog.

State police are still investigating the incident.

