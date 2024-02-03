Woman and dog struck, killed by vehicle in Isle of Wight

A woman and the dog she was walking died after being struck by a vehicle in Isle of Wight County on Thursday.

Kayln C. Kittredge, 33, of Suffolk was driving west on Route 10 in her 2002 Toyota 4Runner at 7:10 a.m. when she hit 35-year-old Amber L. Gibson, who was walking a dog “in the roadway,” according to Virginia State Police.

Gibson, of Carrollton, and the dog both died at the scene. Kittredge wasn’t hurt and stayed at the scene. State police do not consider speed or alcohol to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com