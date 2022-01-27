Woman’s DoorDash driver got arrested — and you’ll never guess who delivered her order

One woman expecting food she ordered from DoorDash got a story to tell along with her Arby’s delivery. Since its posting on Jan. 25, the TikTok featuring a good Samaritan police officer has been viewed over 11 million times.

The South Dakota woman realized her food wouldn’t quite be on time when she noticed the driver stopped blocks away from her home on the app’s tracking map, The Argus Leader reported.

“I stepped outside and I saw the lights and everything,” Anastasia Elsinger told the news outlet. “So I was like, ‘Oh yes, my food’s gonna take a while, whatever.’”

Her driver had been stopped by the police while on route to her Sioux Falls home, hence, the police lights she could spot from her home.

But then the doorbell rang.

“I know I’m not who you’re expecting,” the police officer at her door said. “But your driver got arrested for warrants he didn’t take care of.”

Her doorbell camera captured the officer delivering her order after her driver was pulled over, leading to the TikTok video that has racked up 4.5 million likes and 11.6 million views.

“So I figured I’d complete the DoorDash order,” said the grinning officer to a shocked Elsinger.

The officer has since been identified as Officer Sam Buhr, according to the Leader.

A police spokesperson told the Leader the department has heard rumblings of Buhr’s extracurricular activity.

“We had a report of an officer who was moonlighting as a DoorDash employee while on duty,” Sam Clemens jokingly told the outlet.

Elsinger’s TikTok captioned “So this happened today…” has garnered thousands of comments marveling at the situation.

“That is service with a smile…” one user wrote.

Still, there are some unanswered questions.

“Is the dasher in the back of his car like giving him the directions to your house or?” wrote another user.

