Woman douses deaf man with boiling water in Brooklyn

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A coldhearted woman became so angry that a deaf man in Brooklyn could not understand what she was saying that she doused him with boiling water and then stabbed him, police said Thursday.

The 41-year-old victim was hospitalized after the attack. Police released a photo of the suspect, who remains at large.

The incident happened 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 on Humboldt St. near Boerum St. in Williamsburg.

Police said the victim was sitting on a bench when the woman approached and said something to him.

Apparently unaware the man is deaf, the woman became enraged, police said. She stepped away and allegedly returned moments later with a cup of boiling water.

She doused him in the face, then stabbed him in the chest before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at Woodhull Hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers should call 1-888-577-4782. All calls will be kept confidential.

