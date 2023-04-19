Woman douses man in lighter fluid in Martinez

Columbia County deputies are investigating after a woman doused a man in lighter fluid Tuesday at his Martinez home.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 4500 block of Jessie Road for simple battery.

A 39-year-old man told deputies while he was sitting in the yard, a woman who was visiting went to her car and retrieved a bottle of lighter fluid, according to an incident report.

Without saying anything, she poured "a large amount" of lighter fluid on him, according to the report. Fearing she was going to set him on fire, he began running away.

The woman returned to her car and left, according to the report. The man told deputies he did not see a lighter, but believed she had one on her.

Another male witness corroborated the man's statement, deputies noted.

No arrests were made at the time of the incident, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman douses Martinez man in lighter fluid