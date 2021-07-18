Woman with Down’s Syndrome awarded $125m by court after being fired by Walmart

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
A Walmart store (Getty Images)
A Walmart store (Getty Images)

A former Walmart employee with Down’s Syndrome, who was fired after raising concerns about her rota, has been awarded $125 million (£90.7m) following a lawsuit.

Marlo Spaeth worked at a Walmart store in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, from 1999 until she was fired in 2015. Ms Spaeth was described by her managers as a “very hard worker”.

In late 2014, the store introduced a computerised scheduling system which analysed customer traffic to make sure there would be enough employees working when the store was most busy.

Ms Spaeth had her noon-4pm shift changed to 1pm-5.30pm, according to The New York Times.

The abrupt change worried Ms Spaeth. Her family reportedly told Walmart after the 2014 rota change: “She’s afraid she’s going to miss the bus. She’s afraid she’s going to miss dinner. It’s upsetting to her.”

Walmart bosses refused to switch back her working hours at her family’s request. Ms Spaeth then received two warnings for absenteeism as well as for tardiness. Eight months later, the supermarket terminated her contract, and then refused to rehire her.

In a ruling on Thursday, a jury in east Wisconsin’s federal court found that Walmart had violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, which bans discrimination against anyone with a disability.

“The jury here recognised, and apparently was quite offended, that Ms Spaeth lost her job because of needless — and unlawful — inflexibility on the part of Walmart,” said Gregory Gochanour, a lawyer with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which had sued Walmart on behalf of Ms Spaeth.

“Employers, no matter how large, have an obligation under the law to evaluate the individual circumstances of employees with disabilities when considering requests for reasonable accommodations,” said Julianne Bowman, the Chicago district director at the EEOC, in a statement.

“Ms Spaeth’s request was a simple one and denying it profoundly altered her life.”

She was awarded $125million, which Walmart argued would be reduced to $300,000 because of a federal law that caps compensatory and punitive damages at that figure. It also called the EEOC lawsuit’s demands “unreasonable”.

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind, and we routinely accommodate thousands of associates every year,” said the supermarket, in remarks reported by The Times.

“We often adjust associate schedules to meet our customers’ expectations and while Ms Spaeth’s schedule was adjusted, it remained within the times she indicated she was available.”

The Independent has contacted Walmart for comment.

Read More

Women health and care workers suffering discrimination and ‘sexual harassment around world’

Black executives would not recommend working at Walmart, survey finds

Walmart shoppers bursting into Star-Spangled Banner on 4 July divides internet

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jury orders Walmart to pay $125M after firing woman with Down Syndrome

    A Wisconsin jury this week awarded a woman with Down Syndrome $125 million in punitive damages in her suit against Walmart for wrongful termination, the New York Times reports. State of play: Marlo Spaeth began working at Walmart as a sales associate in 1999. In November 2014, after Walmart altered her shift schedule, Spaeth repeatedly asked the company to return her normal work hours, per the Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Spaeth's Down Syndrome

  • AI used to recreate voice of late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain

    A documentary about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has triggered controversy after it emerged that the filmmaker used artificial intelligence to recreate his voice. A 45-second segment, in which Bourdain’s computer-created voice reads an email aloud, has raised ethical questions over the technique. It was used by Morgan Neville in Roadrunner, a one hour 58-minute documentary about Bourdain, who committed suicide in 2018, aged 61. In the clip, viewers hear the chef say: “My life is sort

  • Anthony Bourdain Doc ‘Roadrunner’ Sets Indie Box Office Opening Record

    The indie box office took another step towards rebuilding as Focus Features/CNN Films’ “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” set a new post-pandemic high with $1.9 million grossed this weekend from 925 locations, topping the previous record of $1.88 million set by the Benedict Cumberbatch spy film “The Courier.” That gives the documentary a per theater average of $2,050 and also sets an opening weekend record for director Morgan Neville, who has previously released critically acclaimed doc

  • L.A. County Reports 11 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1827 New Positive Cases Ahead Of Reintroduction Of Masking Mandate

    On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 11 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1827 new positive cases and 462 hospitalizations. Today’s numbers bring L.A. County to a total of 24,579 deaths from the coronavirus, and 1,266,227 confirmed cases. Test results have now been made available to nearly 7,170,000 people, with […]

  • Alex Verdugo incident at Yankee Stadium latest example of poor sports fan behavior

    Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was drilled from the stands at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night because fan behavior has never been more awful, writes our John Tomase.

  • Cole, Yankees withstand rain to beat Red Sox 3-1

    After a long night and a shortened game that was interrupted several times, the New York Yankees finally have a win over Boston this season. Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and the Yankees beat the Red Sox 3-1 in a contest called after six innings because of heavy rain Saturday. Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Hirokazu Sawamura (4-1) as the Yankees topped their longtime rivals for the first time in eight meetings this year.

  • New Ad Campaign Goes After Sen. Ron Johnson for Minimizing Capitol Riot

    "Protecting our democracy has never been partisan and yet you refused to investigate the deadly attack on our Capitol," the TV spot says

  • Gaetz and Greene Hold Bizarre Outdoor ‘Protest’ After Multiple Venues Bailed

    via YouTube/RSBNRepublican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene hoped the third time might be the charm for finding a California venue to host their “America First” rally on Saturday night. But instead of speaking to a packed arena, the pair were left with the sidewalk outside the Riverside City Hall.Greene used the “Peaceful Protest Against Communism” to hawk vaccine hesitancy. She urged the crowd, “Don’t let them force your kids to wear masks at school. Don’t let your kids be forced to

  • Facebook Refutes President Biden Claim, Says It Should Not Be Blamed For US Failing To Meet Vaccine Targets

    On Friday, President Joe Biden said that social media networks are “killing people” by spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. What Happened: Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) on Saturday defended itself against the remarks made by President Joe Biden that social media platforms are “killing people” by allowing Covid vaccine misinformation to proliferate on their services, Reuters reports. In a blog post, Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen has said that “President Biden’s goal was for 70% o

  • Caitlyn Jenner's run for California governor is a 'vanity joke,' says trans state senator Sarah McBride

    Sarah McBride, the highest-ranking trans official in the US, told Insider that Caitlyn Jenner's campaign is a "trans vanity joke campaign."

  • Simple Tricks to Avoid "Deadly" Dementia, Say Doctors Now

    You might think Alzheimer's Disease or dementia makes you forgetful, debilitatingly so, but can't be fatal. That's a myth. Forgive the bluntness but "Alzheimer's disease has no survivors," says the Alzheimer's Association. "It destroys brain cells and causes memory changes, erratic behaviors and loss of body functions. It slowly and painfully takes away a person's identity, ability to connect with others, think, eat, talk, walk and find his or her way home." No one wants that to happen—and you c

  • The Latest: Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year

    Collin Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year. Morikawa captured the British Open on Sunday for his second major championship in two years. It was his first time playing the British Open, just like it was his first time playing the PGA Championship when he won at Harding Park last year.

  • AirPods Pro Just Dropped To Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon – See the Top AirPods Deals for July 2021

    Seriously, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for AirPods Pro.

  • Soft robot plays piano thanks to 'air-powered' memory

    Scientists have built a soft robot with pneumatic memory that can play the piano without relying on conventional chips.

  • I quit my corporate job to become a tattoo artist at 29 years old. Here are 7 things that surprised me most.

    From thriving as an introvert to finding my own style, here are the things that shocked me after leaving my corporate job to be a tattooer.

  • America's Workplaces Are Seeing a Job Turnover 'Tsunami,' According to JLL's Work Dynamics CEO

    The firm’s research found working from home, particularly for women, has completely eviscerated the boundaries between work and people's personal lives

  • OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute

    OPEC and allied nations agreed Sunday to raise the production limits imposed on five countries next year and boost their production by 2 million barrels per day by the end of this year, ending a dispute that roiled oil markets. The disagreement, sparked by a demand by the United Arab Emirates to increase its own production, temporarily upended an earlier meeting of the cartel. In a statement Sunday, the cartel announced that Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE would see their limits rise.

  • The illusion of choice: five stats that expose America’s food monopoly crisis

    Here are some key findings of the investigation the Guardian published this week into America’s monopolized food system When you walk into a US grocery store the shelves seem to be teeming with choice, with countless brands appearing to offer every type of food and drink. But a joint investigation published this week by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch showed how this choice is largely an illusion. In fact, a handful of mega firms dominate every link of the food supply chain: from seeds and

  • How much of a cut to social security benefits can you expect based on your age?

    It’s not a new discovery that Social Security income will fall short of scheduled benefit. But there’s no need to overreact.

  • Feel Like You’re Retired With One of These 30 Laid-Back Jobs

    Although most people are likely looking forward to the day when they can retire and take it easy, plenty of others are looking hard for ways to take it easy even before they retire. With the right...