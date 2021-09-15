Woman dragged to death after dog tied to her remained on San Francisco train

MarketWatch

If you’re on Social Security there is good news, and some not quite so good news, in the latest official inflation report out from Uncle Sam on Tuesday. The good news is that you’re on track for the biggest annual cost of living adjustment next year in over a decade. Based on the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price data for August, Social Security is on track to hike benefits 5.9% for 2022 when it makes the official announcement next month.