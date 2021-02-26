Woman Dragged on the Street By Car During Violent Theft in Oakland
A street surveillance camera captured a woman being dragged by a car on the street during a day-time robbery in Oakland's Chinatown.What happened: The woman was walking to a nearby grocery after going to the Oakland Beauty Supply on International Boulevard in Oakland’s Chinatown when a suspect grabbed the purse from her neck and shoulder and jumped in a white getaway car, according to NBC Bay Area.
Her husband, who chose to remain anonymous, told KPIX5 she was dragged for 150 feet while trying to keep her purse from being snatched.
“She’s very scared and shaken up,” the husband added.
Although the surveillance camera did not capture the snatching, it did capture the moment when the woman tried to hold on to her purse as the suspect drives away in the vehicle.
“I heard some loud noise and I got out of the car and I saw her on the street,” the husband said.
“A lot of people were standing, they were saying, ‘What the heck happened?'” an employee of the beauty store told KPIX5.
Oakland Police are reportedly investigating the case.
“We heard on the news that they are targeting Asian people, but we didn’t think about it when we were there,” the husband said.
NextShark has reached out to Oakland Police for further comment and will update this article accordingly.
Violence against Asian Americans: The recent incident is one of the many cases of anti-Asian violence happening in Oakland. There have been at least 20 reports of robberies and attacks in Oakland’s Chinatown since Feb. 1.
On Jan. 31, a man viciously shoved three elderly people, including a 91-year-old man. Authorities identified the suspect as Yahya Muslim, 28. He was arrested on Feb. 1 on an unrelated case and has been in custody since.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the man with three counts of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and one charge of elder abuse with various enhancements.
Following the incident, actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu, along with civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, appeared in MSNBC’s “American Voices” to shine a light on the growing number of violence against Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via KPIX CBS SF Bay Area
