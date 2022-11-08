Woman dressed like superhero among 2 charged with imprisoning minor, Florida cops say

A woman disguised as the ”Teen Titans” superhero Raven is among two adults charged with imprisoning and beating a minor in an abandoned building, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in west Florida.

The girl managed to escape her captors before dawn Saturday, Nov. 5, and was rescued, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The ordeal began Friday evening and ended when someone reported “a possible kidnapping/abduction” at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Jackson County is about 45 miles northwest of Tallahassee, along the Alabama state line.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back,” officials said.

“It was determined that the minor was picked up by (a man) on Friday evening. ... Around 1 a.m. Saturday, the victim was taken to an abandoned building, where (he) beat her and bound her hands and feet. A short time later, the victim was dropped off and left alone under a tree, where she eventually escaped,” officials said.

Investigators learned the man “met up with two other females” while the minor was in his custody.

Two suspects, ages 19 and 22, were arrested in Houston County, Alabama, just across the state line, according to AL.com. The man and woman are from Houston County.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show one woman wore a black bathing suit, purple wig, purple cape and cowboy boots. The outfit, which included facial markings, resembles that worn by Raven, a superhero on the animated “Teen Titans” series.

Investigators did not explain why the woman was dressed that way.

The man faces charges of “robbery, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim and battery,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman is “charged with principal in the first degree to robbery, principal in the first degree to false imprisonment, principal in the first degree to tampering with a victim and principal in the first degree to battery,” the sheriff’s office said.

The age of the minor was not released, but Fox News reports she is a teenager. Investigators did not say if she knew the suspects before the incident.

