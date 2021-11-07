Woman dressed like UPS driver shoots woman at DC home, police say

A woman dressed like a UPS driver is accused of shooting another woman in Washington, D.C., police said.

On the night of Nov. 5, officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street Northeast about a shooting, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. Officers found a woman inside the home “suffering from a gunshot wound.”

She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers later found and stopped the suspect vehicle, according to police.

“Once the vehicle stopped, the suspect produced a firearm and shot herself inside of the vehicle,” police said.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she has criminal charges pending against her and that her “firearm was recovered.”

Brianna Burch, a spokesperson for the police department, told McClatchy News on Nov. 7 that the suspect was wearing clothing resembling a UPS driver during the incident but that police have not confirmed whether she was actually a UPS driver or whether she was wearing the company’s logo.

No other information had been released as of Nov. 7.

