Woman drives 900 miles from Florida, fatally shoots younger sister, New Jersey cops say

A woman drove more than 900 miles north from Florida to a New Jersey home where she shot her younger sister to death — with their younger brother in the house, New Jersey police say.

The day before the March 22 shooting, the accused woman’s boyfriend reported to Florida authorities that she took all of his guns and drove off in his white Ford Mustang on March 21, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by McClatchy News.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, of Jacksonville, is charged with murder in the killing of her 21-year-old sister Omelly Dominguez in Little Ferry, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a March 23 news release.

The sisters’ younger brother arrived home from school and found his sisters arguing over money in the living room, the affidavit said.

Then, a gunshot rang out and he stepped into the living room to see his older sister Angielly Dominguez “staring at him” before walking out of the house, according to police.

When police arrived at the home, the brother told them “she’s inside, she’s shot,” about his other sister, the affidavit said.

Omelly Dominguez was found “slumped over the couch” with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

An investigation ensued and Angielly Dominguez was ultimately found driving by a state trooper who conducted a traffic stop and brought her into custody that same day, the Little Ferry Police Department wrote on Facebook.

She was pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike with five firearms inside the trunk of the vehicle, News 12 reported.

Dominguez is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree firearm possession for an unlawful purpose and third-degree hindering her own apprehension in connection, the prosecutor’s office said in its release.

She’s been remanded to Bergen County Jail while awaiting a court appearance in Hackensack, the release said.

A GoFundMe for funeral costs for Omelly Dominguez was created on March 23 and has raised more than $29,000 as of March 24.

Little Ferry police’s Facebook post said the shooting was not random and assured the town is safe.

“Our prayers are with the family.”

Little Ferry is located about 15 miles outside of New York City.

