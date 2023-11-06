Woman drives car into Indianapolis building seeking to target Jewish community, JCRC says

A woman was arrested early Saturday for allegedly driving a car into an Indianapolis building associated with Black Hebrew Israelites.

The woman "thought the building to represent Israel in some way, specifically citing the Hebrew Israelite symbol on the door," the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council said in an emailed statement Sunday. Black Hebrew Israelites, who believe Black people are descended from ancient Israelites, are a fringe group that have been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The threat level for Indianapolis' Jewish community hasn't increased, the JCRC statement said, but members should remain careful.

"Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to report same promptly to the appropriate authorities," the statement said.

The car backed into the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge on North Keystone Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Fox59. The suspect, a 34-year-old woman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation, Fox59 said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Driver hits Indy building seeking to target Jewish community, JCRC says