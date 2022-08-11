Woman drives children around to rob people, police say

A woman was arrested after driving two children around to rob people, according to Memphis Police.

Police said 41-year-old Lashuna Taylor admitted to driving two male juveniles around to commit robberies.

The first attempted robbery happened around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, Memphis Police said. According to an arrest affidavit, the two boys ran up to a man at a Marathon gas station on Getwell and said “Give me all your (expletive) or I’ll shoot.”

Not even 20 minutes later, around 5:28 p.m., the two boys opened a man’s car door on Maxine Street and said “Give me everything you have,” police said.

The boys took that man’s phone and ran back to a black Hyundai Sonata, court records show.

Two witnesses followed the Sonata to the Cherry Apartments and police soon found two boys at those apartments who met the witnesses’ description, police said.

Those boys reportedly admitted to the robberies and told police that Taylor was the driver of that Sonata.

Memphis Police said they brought Taylor in for questioning and she admitted to driving the two boys around to rob people.

Taylor was charged with criminal attempted felony, aggravated robbery, contributing to the deliquency of a child, child abuse and child neglect or endangerment and driving while her license was suspended.

