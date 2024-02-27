Woman drives into indoor swimming pool at Niagara Falls hotel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Courtyard Marriott on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls was significantly damaged when a woman drove a car through the building and into the indoor swimming pool on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the hotel around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said that the 61-year-old woman had accidentally accelerated a 2015 Lexus into the building and into the pool.









Hotel employees assisted in the removal of the woman and a 3-year-old passenger, who were both evaluated for injuries but were unharmed.

The building was significantly damaged, but no charges have been filed.

Latest Local News

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.