Woman drives into indoor swimming pool at Niagara Falls hotel
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Courtyard Marriott on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls was significantly damaged when a woman drove a car through the building and into the indoor swimming pool on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the hotel around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said that the 61-year-old woman had accidentally accelerated a 2015 Lexus into the building and into the pool.
Hotel employees assisted in the removal of the woman and a 3-year-old passenger, who were both evaluated for injuries but were unharmed.
The building was significantly damaged, but no charges have been filed.
Latest Local News
‘Tis the season to showcase Irish culture through dance
Parents scramble to find new school for their children as St. Andrew’s in Tonawanda inches toward closing date
‘We’re all one village’: Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Center lends a helping hand to neighbors in need
Drake gifts fan $25,000 at Buffalo concert
Noise and air quality concerns near Amazon development site
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.