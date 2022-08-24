Woman drives from RI to Easton before noticing naked man in back seat, police say

EASTON — A 911 caller told Easton police she had driven her SUV all the way from Providence, Rhode Island to Easton before discovering there was a naked stranger sleeping in the backseat, according to an Easton Police Facebook post Wednesday.

Easton police responded at around 12 a.m. Monday morning to a parking lot on Belmont Street after a woman reported that she had discovered a naked man in the back seat of her vehicle, police said.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the woman, who had traveled in her Chevrolet Tahoe from her home in Providence to her workplace in Easton, police said.

Upon entering the parking lot located at 2 Belmont St., "she observed a partially naked male laying on the floor in rear of her vehicle," according to police.

The victim told police she had started her vehicle at her Providence home about an hour earlier and then went back inside her house for a short time before leaving for Easton.

"It was during that time that the suspect apparently entered the vehicle and fell asleep on the rear seat floor," police said.

The woman told the officers she had been listening to a podcast during her drive to Easton and it wasn’t until she arrived at her place of employment that she discovered the man in her vehicle.

She told the officers she did not know the man and had never seen him before, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man sleeping in the rear of the vehicle.

"He was partially clothed, with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered," police said.

The Facebook post said "it was apparent to the officers that the suspect was extremely intoxicated" and through an interpreter service, later learned that "he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening in Providence," police said.

"At some point during his intoxicated state, the man entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep," police said.

The victim told the officers that the man had not threatened her in any way and she had not been injured.

Officer Brian Rooney arrested the man without incident and transported him back to police headquarters for booking.

He has been charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime. He also had an outstanding warrant from Cranston, Rhode Island for a prior breaking and entering charge, according to police.

Following processing, the man was transported to Taunton District Court for arraignment.

