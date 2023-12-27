Woman Driving 145 MPH Runs From Police

After a chase that authorities say hit speeds of 145 miles per hour, a woman was seen on dash camera video running from police. A trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop, but says the driver took off. The BMW swerved in and out of lanes during a dangerous chase in the early, dark hours of the morning. It took a carefully executed PIT Maneuver to finally end this chase. Police say the 21-year-old driver was arrested and charged with DUI and other charges.

View comments