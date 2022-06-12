Woman driving was fatally shot on Milwaukee's west side by a gunman in another vehicle

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning on the city's west side that left a motorist dead.

A 51-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed by a gunman in another vehicle as she was driving through the 3900 block of West Hadley Street in the Sherman Park neighborhood. Several shots were fired, according to a police alert.

The incident was reported at 7:50 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police investigating homicide of woman on Hadley Street