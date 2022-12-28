A woman driving a pickup hit a bicyclist in the Florida and kept going, deputies say

A Florida Keys woman was jailed Wednesday morning after she ran a bicyclist over with her pickup truck and kept going, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also said that 36-year-old Carolyn Rebecca Hamm of Marathon was under the influence of alcohol when she hit the man with her Dodge truck at mile marker 87 of the Overseas Highway shortly before 4 a.m.

Hamm remained in county jail Wednesday afternoon. Her bond information was not immediately available. She also faces a charge of driving with a suspended license.

After striking the 59-year-old man, who deputies did not name, the truck dragged him for several feet, said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a deputy tried pulling Hamm over near Long Key State Park in Layton, she accelerated before finally stopping at mile marker 67 on U.S. 1, Linhardt said.