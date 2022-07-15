Woman drops body off in dentist parking lot — then vanishes, Georgia police say

A woman drove a dead body to a dental office parking lot and walked away, Georgia police say.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says it responded July 12 to a death investigation at 705 Oglethorpe Avenue, where officers found a blue Chevy pickup with a man inside who appeared to “have been dead for most of the day.”

“Nothing looked unusual about the body and the truck was a mess,” an incident report from the department says.

Officers contacted the truck’s owner, who said his cousin, Lee Dell Smith, 65, had borrowed the truck the previous day. Smith’s cause of death has not been released.

Police contacted a neighbor who had video footage of the parking lot where the truck was found, the report says. The video shows a woman driving the truck into the parking lot around 11:06 a.m. After parking, the woman wipes the steering wheel and door handle before walking away.

The woman was wearing a black tank top with Puma on it and black shorts, and she had a brown purse in the video, police say.

