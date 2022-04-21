Woman drops paternity lawsuit against Jerry Jones, but requests DNA testing: report

The paternity lawsuit filed against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been dismissed, and the woman who filed the suit still wants a DNA test to find whether or not Jones is her father, the Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday.

The dismissal comes a day before the court was expected to hear a motion from Jones’ attorneys to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could later be refiled.

The Dallas Morning News reported Alexandra Davis will seek genetic testing to prove that Jones is her father.

A copy of the order that would have been signed, if approved, was uploaded to the county’s court records website Wednesday without a signature.

The lawsuit filed March 3 sought an advisory opinion saying that Alexandra Davis is not bound by a deal her lawyers say her mother signed for financial support in exchange for a promise to never disclose Jones as Davis’ father. The agreement, the lawsuit claimed, requires Davis and her mother to never reveal that Jones is her father.

Davis, a 25-year-old aide to U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo), said in the suit she has only ever revealed Jones as her father during an FBI security clearance check to work in former President Donald Trump’s White House, saying in the suit she was under oath during an interview with the FBI and had not choice but to identify Jones.

Jones’ lawyers claimed in a legal response submitted to the court that all the allegations in the lawsuit are false and that the court does not have the power to release Davis from the settlement because it doesn’t exist. His attorneys demanded “strict proof” of every one of Davis’ claims.

The court was set to hear that argument Thursday from Jones’ lawyers.

But the case was dropped Wednesday after Davis said she will instead seek to legally establish Jones is her father, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing court documents not yet available online.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers, told the Dallas Morning News. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”