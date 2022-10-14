Woman who drove away from Finleyville shooting victim now charged with homicide

Maurissa Spencer, the woman who admitted she drove away from a shooting victim who died, has been charged with homicide.

Police originally charged Spencer, 23, of Library, with tampering with evidence and recklessly endangering another person for letting Jaisen Irwin fall out of her car and driving away.

According to police paperwork, Spencer was with 29-year-old Irwin in his final moments.

Early Monday, officers arrived at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville after gunshots were reported in the parking lot. Irwin’s body was found later a short distance away. Spencer told police Irwin was in her car and fell out while she was driving. She also admitted that she kept going and did not stop.

Police found her car riddled with bullets not far from the tavern.

According to the criminal complaint, Irwin got into a fight at Jim’s Bar in Monongahela. The bar closed early because of the fight and the group decided to go to Bob’s Tavern, about 15 minutes away.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the parking lot.

At this time, Monongahela police have not identified the person who killed Irwin.

Spencer was also charged with criminal conspiracy and hindering apprehension.

